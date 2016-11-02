With an implementation percentage of 98.78, State has been ranked top in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ indicators

Industry bodies CII and FICCI on Tuesday congratulated Telangana government for the State performing well in the in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ indicators.

With an implementation percentage of 98.78, the government has proved its earnestness in improving the way business is done and that the State’s reform agenda is moving in the right direction, CII Telangana State Council chairman Nrupender Rao said.

“We are happy to note Telangana has performed well in all the five top reform indicators – single window, availability of land, construction permit, environmental registration enablers and access to information and transparency,” he said in a release.

FICCI Telangana State Council chairman Devendra Surana said it is very apparent that the government had focused on all prominent areas which boosted the confidence of entrepreneurs. At the same time, it has addressed the needs and aspirations of the citizens. On Monday, the Centre had announced that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh jointly have topped in the all India rankings for ease of doing business.

The key highlights behind Telangana getting the top ranking, he said, were the improvement in power situation, TS-iPass single window clearance system, land availability, the “outstanding” law and order and implementation of water grid project.

The State, he added, has got about 2,550 investment approvals of which over 1,200 have started commercial production.