Post-midnight, the intensity of rainfall increases; IMD warns of more rains in the next 24 hours

Rains surprised Hyderabad with yet another heavy spell on Tuesday evening.

On Wedensday, the city woke up to flooded streets and floating vehicles owing to overnight rain that left many parts of the city in knee-deep waters. Downpour began in most parts of the city at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and continued till the early hours of Wendesday, leading to waterlogging on main roads and inner lanes.

Several areas in Greater Hyderabad were inundated as life in low-lying areas was thrown out of gear. Till 8 a.m., Qutbullapur received the highest rainfall of 164.25 mm, followed by Malkajgiri and Madhapur at 90.75 mm and 74.25 mm, respectively.

Commuters had a tough time reaching their destinations due to damaged roads and traffic snarls on Tuesday night. Begumpet, Yousufguda, Sainikpuri, Mehdipatnam, Malkajgiri and parts of Secunderabad were the worst affected.

Post-midnight, the intensity of the rainfall increased.

The Habsiguda-Nacharam stretch resembled a lake. Similar scenes were witnessed in Alwal, Mayuri Marg, Allwyn and Toli Chowki colonies where vehicles and structures were submerged.

At Nizampet, a wall collapsed. GHMC staff members were seen clearing water at Mallepally, Trimulgherry, Kukatpally, Bhoiguda, uppal and Red Hills throughout the night.

A GHMC release said water was flowing from tanks to the downstream in the Alwal Municipal Circle. Water continued to flow from Mothukulakunta cheruvu and Hakeempet cheruvu to Kotha Cheruvu to Chinnarayuni Cheurvu, resulting in inundation of Srinivasnagar, Bharatinagar and Reddy Enclave.

In the Qutubullapur circle, the Vennalagadda tank was discharging surplus water that joined Chemical Nala. As the Chemical Nala was overflowing, low lying colonies in the area were unundated.

Hussainsagar full



The water levels in the Hussainsagar and other lakes increased rapidly due to heavy rainfall. The inflow into the Hussainsagar was 4,000 cusecs, while the authorities were letting out about 2,500 cusecs. The full tank level of 513.40 metres was achieved and the present level was 513.70 metres.

In view of the situation, the authorities have decided to let water from the Hussainsagar and alerted people living in the low-lying areas along the course.

Schools in RR district closed



Due to the prevailing situation, Rangareddy District Collector declared a holiday for private and government schools in Balanagar, Qutbullapur, Malkajgiri and Serilingampally mandals.

The netizens took to social media to share information regarding the condition of roads and colonies.

There was not much respite for people as heavy rains are expected in the next 24 hours.

The IMD has warned of more rains in the next 24 hours, It said, “Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.”

CM takes stock of situation



Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who is in New Delhi to attend the Apex Council meeting convened by Union Water Resources Minister, called up GHMC Commissioner Janardhan Reddy and took stock of the situation.

Traffic police plea



Anticipating another round of heavy rainfall, the Hyderabad Traffic police have advised people not to venture on to the roads unless urgent.

Hyderabad Traffic DCP A.V. Ranganath said movement of traffic was slow on Malakpet-Chaderghat, Habsiguda-Mettuguda, S.R.Nagar-Ameerpet, Kukatpalli-Moosapet stretches. Several roads on the Cyberabad West Commissionerate also witnessed traffic snarls.