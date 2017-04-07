Improved patient care in government hospitals soon

more-in

An ‘Integrated Hospital Facility Management Services’ for improving patient care, security and sanitation with ₹5,016 to be allotted for a bed per month has recently been unveiled by the State government.

The new policy intends to provide patient care akin to the private hospitals like helping patient in wheelchairs, trolleys across different wings, taking laboratory test samples, getting reports and imaging areas; changing of diapers, placing of bed pans, disposal of biomedical waste and other manual care to the patients, so on.

Private agencies will be invited to participate in tenders with district as one unit for packages (unlike hospitals in an area) with well defined items and consumables to be used including any mechanised system. Objective evaluation of the services will be made with a total performance score of 100.

Tender conditions

Tender conditions like the security deposit, processing fee, annual turnover of bidders, solvency certificate, past experience etc., will be decided by the tender committee under the chairmanship of the District Collector depending on the number of beds under the jurisdiction of the Director of Medical Education and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

District Collectors in turn are empowered to constitute the tender committees, except for Hyderabad, where the managing director of the TS Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will be looking into the tenders.

While the respective hospital superintendents, administrators and principals of medical colleges concerned, the district health society chaired by the District Collector will be the monitoring agency. This society will enter into an agreement with the sanitation agency with the Health Department, TSMSIDC supporting the district administration in capacity building of sanitation workers.

Awarding of marks

The society will be giving marks for attendance/uniform of the staff, patient care, cleanliness of toilets and wash basins, wards upkeep, labour room, emergency, out patient wings, operation theatres, labs; sewerage, pest control, crowd control and parking of vehicles.

Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari said in his orders issued that only if the agency gets 96% or more will 100% payment will be made. For other agencies, who are partially or non-compliant agency, monthly payments will be made based on actual performance and in case if the agency gets 75% or less consecutively for three or five months a year, the contract will be terminated with security deposit forfeited. Such agencies will also be prevented from future tenders of TSMSIDC for two years

TN leads by example

The new policy though based on recommendations of the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), it has been further fine tuned upon studying the sanitation policies of Tamil Nadu and the Health Department’s internal discussions where it was observed that scope of patient care should be more specific.