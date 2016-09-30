Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools across the State wore a festive look on Thursday as scores of parents attended the mega event ‘Impact’.

The programme is about making the poor illiterate parents aware of the importance of their children’s education and also to bridge the gap between the teachers and the parents.

The programme is held across the State thrice a year where issues about the art of parenting, importance of education, students’ regular attendance at school, career opportunities, evils of early girl marriages, etc., were discussed with parents from rural areas.

“I feel honoured that the Principal recognized me as an important stakeholder of my child’s school,” said Yadamma, who attended the event at Ibrahimpatnam magnet school.

The parents expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Minister for Scheduled Caste Development Jagadishwar Reddy for taking several path-breaking decisions for educational advancement of the weaker sections under the free KG to PG Mission.

They also welcomed the innovative programmes introduced by the Secretary, Mr R.S. Praveen Kumar, and thanked him for working tireless for the cause of the marginalised children.