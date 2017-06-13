IICT to tie up with Ethiopian chemical, construction authority

Seeking cooperation: Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Director General Samuel Halala during a visit of their delegation to CSIR-IICT in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: ; - G_RAMAKRISHNA

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is expected to make a twin arrangement with Ethiopia’s Chemical and Construction Inputs Development Institute (CCIDI) to help the latter enhance capabilities to become globally competitive.

Ethiopia expects help from their Indian associate in chemical inputs, construction chemicals, enabling industry, self-reliance, education and training and testing and certification.

The African country’s delegation led by Alamu Sime, State Minister for Industries and Director General Samuel Halala, reached out to India as many Ethiopian nationals study here.

Ethiopia already has a contract with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Centre for Leather Research Institute in Chennai since 2011. The CLRI has been aiding Ethiopia’s Leather Industry Development Institute in research.

“They seek IICT’s support as they need trainers to help them develop simple and effective business development strategies. We will be the natural Research and Development partner as we have a pool of scientists whose expertise are clearly located in their areas of interest and concern,” said D. Shailaja, Senior Principal Scientist and Head Business Development and Research Management, who facilitated the meet. The Ethiopians will also scout all the 37 CSIR laboratories for R&D aid.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ethiopian Minister, Mr. Sime said, “The plan could take at least a year to work out. We will enter into a memorandum of understanding weighing all our options. We will sign the MoU either at the end of this year or the next”.

Meanwhile, Director General Halala said Ethiopia got good support from India in the past because of which they hope to retain the bilateral research ties even in the future. “The CSIR’s aid in training and capability building has allowed the growth of leather research in Ethiopia by a considerable percentage. The IICT is one of our top priorities for developing construction chemicals,” Mr. Halala said.

Once IICT signs the MoU it will offer Ethiopian industries support in enabling their industry in chemical development sector.