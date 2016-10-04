The feat that Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh achieved earlier this year by becoming the only women ever to be inducted as fighter pilots into the Indian Air Force is likely to remain unbeaten in the near future.

In the current batch of cadets undergoing training, women trainees have not qualified for being inducted as fighter pilots but have succeeded in training as transport and helicopter pilots, IAF officials said during an media visit to the IAF’s academy in Dundigal here on Monday.

They added that only the best of the cadets in every batch go on to become fighter pilots. Ms. Chaturvedi, Ms. Kanth and Ms. Singh created history when they cleared to train on fighters during their training and later were inducted as combat pilots. They were inducted into the IAF in March this year. The IAF will be celebrating its 84th Foundation Day on October 8 as part of which stations across the country have many public events planned.

During run up to the celebrations at the IAF academy in Dundigal, officials showcased the functioning of trainer Pilatus aircraft and the simulator used by cadets at the academy.