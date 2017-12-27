Hyderabad’s new centres for creativity

They conduct workshops, act as havens for up and coming artists, provide a great setting for a flea market or an organic bazaar, double up as co-working spaces and even host networking events so that people meet the ‘right kind of other people.’ And these are only a few of the things they do! These multi-purpose centres have revved up laidback Hyderabad and are a hub of activities which are ensuing that, much like multiplexes opened up vistas for independent cinema, events which cater to a niche audience find their own creative corners.

While there is little doubt that Lamakaan was the initiator, many places refrained from merely creating a replica and have turned the idea of being a cultural hub on its head. This year saw the addition of new places like Phoenix Arena and Jxtapose while Collab House has moved into bigger premises in Jubilee Hills and Our Sacred Space started a Telangana Heritage Centre at Dharur in Vikarabad district.

Shruthi Ramesh, one of the co-founders of Jxtapose, a centre with a 6500 sqft dedicated to hosting diverse events says, “We wanted to create a multi-disciplinary place which is open to any idea. It can be a co-working space, artists can rent out studio space or people can converge here for a weekly bazaar and other events.” The vibe and the energy at the place is young, much like its founders and the events range from metallurgy and pottery workshops to talks by young artists like Priyanka Aelay or hosting networking events.

Jxtapose even has retail outlets with designer Tarun Oblum and Aha stuff setting up small stores. Shruthi says, “The idea is to build a community of collaborative growth where growth is the focus. We want to help interesting retail ideas get an affordable spaces. We want them to gain both visibility and clientèle before they go on and become bigger brands.”

Phoenix Arena is a much needed lung space not only because of the open space it boasts of (nearly 4.5 acres) in Hitec city but also the food for thought it provides for those who visit the place. The arena has a vast expanse of green cover and rocks, none of which were displaced while construction and the place currently boasts of an open air auditorium, an amphitheatre and an art gallery.

Months after it opened doors, the former park run by TSIIC has been transformed and witnesseda variety of events from concerts, book launches and plays to stand-up comedy sessions and musical soirées.

The entire set up here is informal, with visitors practising in groups or just techies from the neighbouring offices coming down for an evening stroll to gig into the modestly priced food at the canteen. The library cum canteen has a wide collection of books which people are encouraged to borrow or browse through and those interested can also lend their personal collection to the library.

“The informality these places afford ensure people with varied interests can come in,” feels Vineel Reddy, founder of Collab House which has moved into a 3000 sqft premises late last year. While it started out primarily as a destination for those interested in technology (their work shops include machine learning or ethical hacking) they have moved on from being just a co-working space to being open to any activity from origami workshops to hosting clay artists.

Vineel feels that there is a need for spaces which cater not only to children but working professionals too. He explains, “There is enough audience nowadays to attract people with different tastes. We did a roast of a couple of start-ups and the response was unprecedented.”

With each place giving the visitors a glimpse of varied activities, these centres have a lot more to offer. This year has been a watershed year not because it has hubs opening but also because these hubs have succeeded in attracting people from all walks of life — from millennials to the older crowd with a variety of activities. What is refreshing to see is that many of these places have multiple events each day and can cater to activities which attract smaller turnouts.

Other interesting spaces like Kalaachakra have come into their own this year by hosting a gamut of activities — from conducting workshops in varied areas from pottery to weaving. These art and community centres have added an interesting dimension to the otherwise monotonous ebb and tide of conventional places and things to do in the city.

One hopes they stay true to their premise of bringing in eclectic and energetic ideas in the New Year too.