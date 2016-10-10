To the brim:With the water level touching 1,781.3 feet in Osmansagar, drinking water supply can be resumed from the reservoir through gravity.- Photo: Nagara Gopal

Water Board to store water in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar to be supplied during summer

With regular inflows into the four main city reservoirs owing to a good spell of rain, Hyderabadis can hope for comfortable drinking water supply for the next two summers.

Against the total level of 1,790 feet and a capacity of 3.9 tmc ft in Osmansagar, the water level touched 1,781.3 feet and 2.2 tmc ft. Himayatsagar received 0.781 tmc ft inflows till Saturday against its capacity of 2.9 tmc ft.

The revival of the two reservoirs has been a good news for Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, which has been looking forward to resuming drinking water supply from these reservoirs through gravity. However, with Singur and Manjira almost full too, the Water Board has opted to store water in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar for some more time as there are adequate sources from Godavari and Krishna drinking water supply schemes.

“We are still not drawing water to the full installed capacity from the Godavari and Krishna water schemes. So, we want to store the water in the twin reservoirs for some more time and use during summer,” sources said.

The Singur reservoir has inflows of 29.4 tmc ft as against its total capacity of 29.9 tmc ft, while Manjira has 1.4 tmc ft as against the total capacity of 1.5 tmc ft. The Water board has also stepped up awareness campaign on conserving water so that the city would not feel the pinch even during the summer.