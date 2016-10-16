Big league:Vemuri Anil Kumar, the ‘Most Valuable Player’ in the recent US Carrom League Championship, seen with president of US Carrom Association S. Jayadev(left), and president of All India Carrom Federation Dr Neeraj Sampathy(right).— Photo: By Arrangement

Vemuri Anil Kumar emerges top player in the maiden US Open Grand Slam championship

He missed what could have been a clean sweep in the recent maiden US circuit — winning the men’s doubles title in the maiden US Open Grand Slam championship, emerging the Most Valuable Player, leading Dallas to title-triumph in the first-ever Sponsorship League but finishing runner-up in the men’s singles (lost to another Hyderabadi R. D. Dinesh Babu). Yet, Vemuri Anil Kumar may not have made the sports fraternity stand up and take note for the simple reason — he plays carrom!

But a sportive Anil doesn’t crib about anything else other than taking pride in finishing off what he believes to be his best outing abroad. For someone who had never won a Senior National title despite featuring in 15 editions, this Senior Accountant in the AG’s Office seems to have reserved his best for the third decade of his carrom career.

“Yes, I was really at my best and even the men’s singles final was a close affair which I lost to my good friend and colleague Dinesh Babu,” proudly recalls the seasoned campaigner. The 40-year-old star performer owes it to his first coach S. Madanraj for teaching him the nuances of the sport.

Glorious comeback

After a break of five years from 2009 because of an injured hand when he was clearly staring at an uncertain future, Anil was back to where he simply loved to be — at the carrom table — under the guidance of another touch artist Nissar Ahmed. “Nissar Sir’s game is unique and I don’t think anyone can play like him. I am grateful for all the invaluable tips he gives to me,” he said.

Interestingly, Anil is now gunning his maiden Senior national title and reminds that age in this sport is not an issue at all.

“The future for the sport is definitely bright thanks to the efforts of some gentlemen like president of All India Carrom Federation Neeraj Sampathy who was instrumental in the recent US Carrom League, and Madanraj and Haranath Sir (B.K. Haranath),” says the three-time Telangana State champion.