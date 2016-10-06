Hyderabad getting warmer every year

Study by Pune institute warns of rising temperatures

Anthropogenic activity is turning the city warmer and could be raising it’s mean temperature by about 0.18 degree Celsius every decade.

A study published recently by scientists from Pune’s Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and World Meteorological Organisation (Geneva) has warned of rising temperatures across most places in the country, noticeably in major cities with a population exceeding 20 lakh and medium cities with rapid urbanisation.

The most significant find for Hyderabad in the study is the increased mean temperature trend during monsoon, post-monsoon and annual average temperature during 1971 – 2013. The seasonal maximum temperatures too increased during winter, post-monsoon and annually during this period.

Surprisingly, the city’s mean and maximum temperatures annually witnessed a decreasing temperature trend during 1901-1970, before industrialisation in the country. This trend was also seen for many medium cities.

Climate change and global warming are global phenomena which are now being addressed with global policy changes including the recent Paris Agreement which has been ratified by 180 countries including India, which ratified the agreement on October 2.

“Even if we reduced all emissions to zero we cannot go back to the pre-emissions era immediately as existing carbon dioxide emissions will continue to make more severe the effects of climate change that we have witnessed,” said Dr. Dieter Brulez, Project Director and Team Leader for the Climate Change Adaptation Project, which is an Indo-German initiative aimed at making industries in Hyderabad resilient to climate change.

Dr. Brulez said there is a long way to go before industry, which was blamed by the IITM for warming, before awareness about climate among industrialists and employees seeps in. He called for legislators to recognise climate change for what it is and work to tackle it keeping in mind the future beyond their political terms.

The Telangana government is formulating a plan for its industries to combat effects of climate change including heat waves and flooding caused by heavy rains, which is expected to become part of the state’s industrial policy.