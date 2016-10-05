Cities » Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, October 5, 2016
Updated: October 5, 2016 07:29 IST

Hyderabad getting warmer every year

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Study by Pune institute warns of rising temperatures

Anthropogenic activity is turning the city warmer and could be raising it’s mean temperature by about 0.18 degree Celsius every decade.

A study published recently by scientists from Pune’s Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and World Meteorological Organisation (Geneva) has warned of rising temperatures across most places in the country, noticeably in major cities with a population exceeding 20 lakh and medium cities with rapid urbanisation.

The most significant find for Hyderabad in the study is the increased mean temperature trend during monsoon, post-monsoon and annual average temperature during 1971 – 2013. The seasonal maximum temperatures too increased during winter, post-monsoon and annually during this period.

Surprisingly, the city’s mean and maximum temperatures annually witnessed a decreasing temperature trend during 1901-1970, before industrialisation in the country. This trend was also seen for many medium cities.

Climate change and global warming are global phenomena which are now being addressed with global policy changes including the recent Paris Agreement which has been ratified by 180 countries including India, which ratified the agreement on October 2.

“Even if we reduced all emissions to zero we cannot go back to the pre-emissions era immediately as existing carbon dioxide emissions will continue to make more severe the effects of climate change that we have witnessed,” said Dr. Dieter Brulez, Project Director and Team Leader for the Climate Change Adaptation Project, which is an Indo-German initiative aimed at making industries in Hyderabad resilient to climate change.

Dr. Brulez said there is a long way to go before industry, which was blamed by the IITM for warming, before awareness about climate among industrialists and employees seeps in. He called for legislators to recognise climate change for what it is and work to tackle it keeping in mind the future beyond their political terms.

The Telangana government is formulating a plan for its industries to combat effects of climate change including heat waves and flooding caused by heavy rains, which is expected to become part of the state’s industrial policy.

More In: Hyderabad
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Telangana likely to have 31 districts

Hyderabad getting warmer every year

All offices in new dists to start work from day one

Barring TN, TS to have most number of dists in south

Longines ladies watch collection unveiled

TSRTC inks MoU with French agency

Group II coaching through Mana TV

Bathukamma fails to cheer florists

UoH scholar refuses to accept PhD degree from V-C

One person injured in Hyderabad blast


Vijayawada

VIP culture: Balabhoga nivedana delayed

A leap for women entrepreneurs

Activist dares Naidu to set up n-plant in Capital

Tracking address in city is just a touch away

Brain dead youth give new lease of life to five

Axe falls on city BJP unit president

13 global schools set sights on new capital region

Students pay tributes to jawans killed in Uri attack

Girls set to dominate two-day Kala Utsav beginning today

Ponzi schemes play with lives in A.P.

Visakhapatnam

People’s ballot held on railway zone, SCS

‘Living pebbles’ the latest addition to Biodiversity Park

A colony gifted with greenery

CBI personnel verify records of DD in Vijayawada

Rowdies turning contract killers worries police

Instagram

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Hyderabad

Upping glam quotient:Actress Raashi Khanna showing off Longines latest symphonette collection at the longines Boutique in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.-Photo: Nagara Gopal

Longines ladies watch collection unveiled

Telugu actress Raashi Khanna appeared to fight for space at the launch of the ladies range of the Longines Symphonette collection for the di... »