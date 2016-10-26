: Hyderabad Film Club will be screening African films starting from Wednesday (October 26) at the Sarathi Film Studious preview theatre, Ameerpet. The movie ‘The Law’ will be screened on Wednesday followed by ‘Guimba The Tyrant’ & ‘Identity Pieces’ on Thursday (October 27) and ‘In the Name of Christ’ & ‘Prince of the Streets’.

The award winning films take us through the diversity of African experience and sensibilities. Screening will start at 6 p.m. sharp everyday. Please visit www.hyderabad filmclub.org for regular updates, a press release said.

Animation films

An animation film festival is being organised at the Alliance Française auditorium with the themes - Snow and the Magic Trees 5:30 p.m. (Kids) and films based on poems of Robert Desnos, 6:45 p.m. on October 26 (Wednesday). The movies are free and open for all with seating on first come first basis. The agency is located at Aurora Colony, Road No.3, Banjara Hills.