Senior nephrologist Dr. PVLN Murthy currently working as professor and head of the department of Urology, Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Narketpally, has bagged the prestigious Dr.B.C. Roy National Award recognising his merit as an eminent medical teacher for the year 2014-15.

The award has been instituted by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and awarded every year on July 1by the President of the India.

The MCI has just announced the awards for 2014-15 and 2015-16 and Dr. Murthy will be getting a medal, citation and cash award. Dr. Murthy, an alumnus of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, worked there for 17 years before moving to the NIMS and retiring as the HoD and professor in the Urology department last year. He was involved in 600 transplants and also involved in the first cadaver transplant programme under Jeevandhan in 2002 at NIMS.

In a communication, MCI president Dr. Jayashree Mehta said the management committee had chosen Dr. Murthy “to recognise the merit of an eminent medical teacher which you rightly deserve”.