HYDERABAD, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 05:42 IST

Hyderabad bread maker makes it to cookery challenge final

Artisan baker Shipra Chenji from Hyderabad .— Photo: Special Arrangement
Shipra Chenji is the only participant from Hyderabad and Telangana State to make it to the finals of Masterchef India

When Shipra Chenji was asked if she wanted to participate in a cookery contest, she didn’t think it was for Masterchef India. Months later, she is the only participant to make it to the final 16 of Masterchef India from the City and in fact the state.

Pleased as a punch with the call, she agreed to be interviewed for the show. The hour-long interview was about her interests, her travel plans and very little about ‘Light Green Oven’ —— Shipra’s bakery in AWHO Colony.

“I wasn’t sure about what I was being interviewed for but I decided to go with the flow,” says a delighted Shipra. The interview ended with her getting a note saying that if she is short-listed, she would get a call within a month for the audition.

“And I did get one, where I was asked to select a time slot and come with a cooked dish/item. I chose to be at the venue a little early with a bread which is my speciality. I made the bread stuffed with easily available edible weeds and I presented it with a carrot hummus,” she explains.

Within a few days, Shipra got another call saying she was selected for Masterchef India.

In each of the 5 audition rounds Shipra emerged triumphant and is now among the top 16 contestants.

“The atmosphere is intensely challenging, as we have to work and compete with each other. As an artisan bread maker I work at my pace. I have no pressure. On the other hand, the contest isn’t about relaxing. It is about a challenge to find the right ingredient for a dish which has to be conceived instantly.

