For the third time this year, the water levels in Hussainsagar crossed the Full Tank Level (FTL). However, the latest spell of heavy rains that began on Tuesday recorded the highest levels in the recent years. While the FTL of Hussainsagar is 513.41 m, the recorded water level was 513.75 m. By late evening, the level further increased to 513.90 m even with a moderate spell of rain. Water from five nalas continued to flow in to the Hussainsagar even as officials opened gates on both sides of the lake. The inflow was 45mm Cu. whereas the outflow was 4,000 Cu on Wednesday night. According to the GHMC officials, the water levels will recede only if there is no rainfall for the next 24 hours. The officials added that the water level crossing the danger level of 514.75 m at this point does not look to be a possibility.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner, B. Janardhan Reddy said that since excess flow of the water from Hussainsagar is being released, the residents of low-lying areas have been asked to shift in case there are heavy rains. He also appealed to the occupants of dilapidated and weak structures to vacate for their safety.