India is well placed to tap the opportunity set to emerge over the next 15 years in biosimilars sector of pharmaceutical industry with the transformation in technology, market access and regulatory framework, according to Assocham.

A white paper on ‘Biosimilars - How can we realise the $240 billion opportunity’ that the industry body unveiled here on Tuesday also estimated the global market for the products to grow from $2.2 billion now to $240 billion by 2030.

Biosimilars are follow-on biologics which in turn are therapeutic proteins manufactured from natural sources such as human and animal cells, yeast and bacteria.

Need of the hour

Collaboration will be fundamental for Indian companies, particularly those that provide access to technology and thus help them improve the time to market. The companies ought to look for risk sharing co-investment collaborations too, both with multinational companies as well as with other Indian companies, for break into the developed markets.

For expanding into RoW (rest of the world) markets, which though easier to access were, however, unlikely to offer financial sustainability until they expand to their true potential, the report suggested Indian firms joining hands. It also recommended collaborations with RoW companies.