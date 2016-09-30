The Human Rights Forum (HRF), through a press note on Thursday, demanded that the GHMC stop the present demolition drive in the name of removal of illegal structures.

The officials are bringing down poor and middle class people’s homes, without offering a chance for explanation or serving any notice, the note said and alleged that even the structures on lands given by the Government and those eligible for regularisation area also being brought down.

The organisation demanded that the Government take up the drive only after showing alternatives.