Anindith Reddy bags the JK Tyre Racing Championship in Coimbatore

This Hyderabad Public School alumnus started racing around the year 2014, but given his passion to burn rubber at the track, he bagged the JK Tyre FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) Racing Championship held in Coimbatore, clocking the fastest speed of 1.08 minutes to cover a lap length of of 2.1 kilometre behind the wheel of a Formula BMW.

Early start

That’s Anindith Reddy, a mechanical engineering graduate from the Kettering University in Michigan, U.S.A. “I actually drove my first speed test when I was 13 years old. But my mom made it clear that I had to first prove myself when it came to academics, before I could let my passion dictate me,” says this rather modest man who also bagged the Volkswagen Vento Cup last year. A chat with Anindith, who is the son of Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals and Member of Parliament K. Visweswara Reddy, reveals quite a few interesting details. As soon as he finished his engineering and returned to India in 2013, he went to work at the family’s hospital business for about six months.

Digital marketplace

“Then I began work on HAPP — a start-up involving a digital marketplace — a platform for people to access the different facets of healthcare on their mobiles — starting with diagnostics to buying medicines online. We went live last month and have over a 1,000 downloads as of now. As we roll out more, the objective is to facilitate any healthcare transaction through our digital platform,” he says.

Safety first

Ask him if he is a speed freak and if he steps on the gas pedal on Hyderabad roads in his Mercedes AMG, and pat comes the reply, “Nope. My racing friend Ishaan and I are part of several awareness drives on safe driving habits. Road safety has to become second nature, and with road accidents being one of the biggest killers, we have no choice but to be responsible behind the wheel.”