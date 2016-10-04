Among the others arrested along with Disco Baba, Ansari (38) and Chawush (70) stand out. They reportedly sexually exploited several women.

In fact, after the arrest of the former, the South Zone police got calls from NRIs living in West Asia stating that they too had been conned by him years ago.

what sets Ansari apart was the fact that he used to also physically harm children, and claim that they were possessed when they would scream out in fear and pain, said police sources.

“We have petitioned the court for for custody of Ansari, so that we can investigate his activities. Once we have evidence, both he and Chawush can be booked under the Nirbhaya Act as well,” DCP, South Zone Satyanarayana said. Both of them would claim to be well-versed preachers, and would lure people, particularly targetting women whose husbands were working abroad, he added. Ansari, who came to Hyderabad from Mumbai, has reportedly built two buildings for himself at Hafeezbaba Nagar.

Chawush on the other hand claimed that he could solve household or marital problems, said another police official. The conman, who lives at Moghalpura, has such an influence that after his arrest retired police officials and some journalists came to the police asking for his release! With investigation under way, more sordid details about the misdeeds of Chawush and Ansari might come out, he added.