In what was described as a first, a major in the premium video-on-demand service in Asia, HOOQ, and an internet service provider, ACT Fibernet, have announced a strategic partnership in the wired broadband category.

Under this partnership, ACT subscribers can avail a month’s HOOQ subscription free and then get into a plan. At a press conference here on Wednesday, HOOQ’s Managing Director for India Salil Kapoor said ACT subscribers would have a window to unlimited streaming of over 10,000 Hollywood, Bollywood and movies in at least 10 Indian languages along with other drama titles on HOOQ.

Also, they could view HOOQ exclusives and television shows including Flash, Arrow, Gotham, The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, to name a few. Further, the viewers could download the content for viewing at leisure, he explained.

The big screen and the television were fast giving way to viewing on hand-held devices like smart phones, tablets and phablets, apart from laptops/desktops, a trend increasingly being adopted by the youth in particular, he said.

In terms of internet consumption, video downloads and the experience of viewing them on hand-held devices, India was second only to China, apart from the number of Indians preferring this mode growing globally.