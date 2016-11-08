Inaugurating the new Command and Control centre in the office of the 8th batallion of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) at Kondapur, Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy said that the police of Telangana was number one in the country. Mr. Reddy also stated that its work was even praised in the US.

Addressing the media and delegates after the inauguration, Mr. Reddy said that the State government will improve funds for the police and that all the police stations will also be improved. He added that state government is always supportive of the police which is winning accolades for its innovations and services.

The new G+2 building was constructed by the TSPHC under the Modernisation of Police funds (MOPF ) at a cost of Rs.4 crore, Director General of Police Anurag Sharma said.