Seek regularisation of their jobs and salaries on a par with police constables

More than 300 Home Guards sat on a dharna at the Gandhi hospital on Tuesday morning after the city police had shifted a former Home Guard who was on a hunger strike to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) after his health deteriorated.

S. Narayana, who sat on a fast-unto-death on October 23 at his office, was shifted to the OGH by the east zone police late on Monday night. About 40 other HGs who were protesting were also taken into preventive custody around 3 a.m., said an official.

According to East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Ravinder, Narayana was shifted to the OGH given his health condition. “He had taken a room at Tilak Nagar under the Amberpet police station limits four months ago, and named it Home Guards Association office, which is not recognised. Narayana had been removed from service some years ago,” said the DCP. He added that the Home Guards who were taken into preventive custody were also let off shortly on Tuesday morning itself.

Rumours

While there were rumours circulating that a Home Guard had immolated himself and that others had threatened to commit suicide, they were rubbished by Dr. Ravinder and north zone DCP B. Sumathi.

“Some 300 Home Guards had come to Gandhi Hospital in confusion and were protesting. Nobody was hurt at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday,” added Ms. Sumathi.

The senior official said that the Home Guards were demanding, among other things, that their jobs be regularised, salaries be increased and that they be paid on a par with police constables.

“However, the job of a Home Guard is unlike that of a PC, which is a government sanctioned post. Compared to states like Tamil Nadu, they are being paid more in Telangana,” stated the official.

To meet CS tomorrow

A delegation of Home Guards was on Tuesday assured that a meeting would be arranged with Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma on Thursday to discuss their problems, including job security and wage hike.

The assurance was given by Secretary (GAD) Adhar Sinha when a few members of the Home Guards association met him.

The representatives of the Home Guards later told mediapersons that they would discuss the matter with their colleagues who had gathered at Gandhi Hospital.