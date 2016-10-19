Tech marvel:An engineering feat is being executed by the L&T Metro Rail at the busy Ameerpet junction by building the complex interchange station where Corridor One (Miyapur to L.B. Nagar) and Corridor Three ( Nagole to Raidurg) will be crossing.--Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Hyderabad Metro Rail, which has been entrusted with the road repair works in corridors where the project is under construction, has decided to take up paver block works in various other stretches like Jubilee Hills and Madhapur after testing it for a small stretch at Khairatabad.

For about 200 metres each on both sides of Peddammagudi and Madhapur metro stations, HMR is completely removing the BT surface upto a depth of about 10 inches and is preparing lean concrete bed of about four inches and stone dust layer of another four inches to lay the paver blocks over them.

Kerb stones have been embedded near the central median and on the footpath side for tightly packing the paver blocks in interlocked condition. Road levels too are being readjusted with proper camber (slope) towards footpath side to prevent water from stagnating on the road.

About six inches of camber is being maintained from the central median to the footpath side even while ensuring the existing storm water and sewer manholes are strengthened. These methods are likely to withstand heavy rainfall and is practised in Europe and other countries, said MD N.V.S. Reddy on Tuesday.

Appreciating the work Mayor B. Rammohan said GHMC has sanctioned new storm water drains and footpath works beyond the paver block portion and work will start after road repairs are done. He inspected the ongoing works along with Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Jitender.

L&TMRHL, HMR and Traffic Police were advised to work in close coordination so as to facilitate proper traffic movement. L&TMRHL PD M.P Naidu, HMR Chief Engineer Md.Ziauddin and other senior officers were present.