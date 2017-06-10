Highway greenery as important as safety standards, says Bhattacharya

more-in

The National Highways Authority (Green Mission) Advisor A.K. Bhattacharya said highway greenery development was as important as constructing roads as per the safety standards.

Addressing a meeting at Aranya Bhavan on environment-friendly national highways, the State government measures, and the Central government cooperation here on Saturday, Mr. Bhattacharya gave a presentation to the State officials on the importance of greenery in construction of national highways.

He appreciated Haritha Haram and other programmes launched by the Telangana government to increase the green cover and wished that ‘Green Telangana’ dream would become a reality.

He said national highways were coming up on a fast track in the country and in Telangana too, with many coming up with the cooperation of the Centre. About 40% of traffic in the country takes the national highways. These highways were leading the way to development and employment.

But as construction of national highways expected to pick up in the next 10 years as directed by Niti Aayog, traffic would also increase resulting in more carbon emission. The target of the Mission Green Highways was to reduce this emission, he said.

Care should be taken while cutting or uprooting trees and wherever possible, trees should be translocated. Also, proper care should be taken not to harm the wildlife. The help of corporates, voluntary organisations and people should be taken in protecting the green cover, he said.

Additional Chief Conservator of Forests Dobrial explained the action taken by the Forest Department for increasing greenery along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Hyderabad-Bengaluru highways. He urged the National Highways Authority to release ₹34.21 crore for the purpose.

Telangana State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P.K. Jha requested Mr. Bhattacharya to issue clearances and funds to take up development of greenery on Hyderabad-Warangal national highway, of which 50 km stretch has already been completed upto Yadagirigutta. The proposals would be sent to the Centre soon, he said.