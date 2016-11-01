A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh Police to respond to the petition filed seeking production of G. Rama Krishna @ RK, Central Committee Member (CPI Maoist Party), in Court. The case will come up before the Bench on Thursday.

The Bench was dealing with a case filed by Kandula Sirisha, wife of G. Rama Krishna. She averred that the State has history of brutal killings and her son, Munna, was tortured and killed in fake encounter which began on October 23. She said his mutilated body was thrown on the wayside of AP and Odisha border.

She said conflicting versions about the number of people killed show that all this is a stage-managed affair. She said her husband is in the custody of the AP Police and that he should be produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the Special Government Pleader said that Mr. Rama Krishna is not in the custody of the AP Police. The Bench asked him to file counter. He said that he needs some time as mobile phones are not functional in that area. The Bench reminded that the life of every citizen is important irrespective of status. The Bench adjourned the case to Thursday for counter affidavit on behalf of the AP Police.