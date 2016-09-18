Heritage Foods, a fast-growing private sector enterprise in the dairy, agriculture, retail and bakery space, has bagged the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance’ for the year 2016.

The Award, instituted by the Golden Peacock Awards Secretariat, Institute of Directors IOD), will be presented at a function in London to be held at the Millennium Hotel London Mayfair on October 18. The function is a part of IOD India’s ‘16th London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability’ and Global Business Meet that will witness a distinguished gathering of business leaders.

Cabinet Minister and Secretary of State for International Development, UK , Priti Patel will be the Chief Guest. A letter from the Awards Secretariat Director-General, Vivek Agnihotri to the company’s Managing Director N. Bhuvaneswari said Heritage Foods was declared winner of a ‘Special Commendation’ for the said award, based on the submission of its self-appraisal report. Selection was done by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, former CJ of the Supreme Court.