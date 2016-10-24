Scholarship to students of the community for overseas studies, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday stated that the Telangana Government was committed to uplifting the poor sections among Brahmin community as it had been doing for downtrodden and backward sections in other communities.

At a meeting on welfare of Brahmins held here, he announced that the government would construct a Brahmin Sadan on 10 to 12 acres of land in Hyderabad and it would be a platform for development and welfare measures for the community.

The government had already allocated Rs.100 crore for the Brahmin community in the budget and the Brahmin trust would take up the responsibility of utilising the funds.

Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, Advisors to Government K.V. Ramanachary and R. Vidyasagar Rao, MP V. Laxmikanth Rao, Special Representative S. Venugopalachary, legislators V. Satish Kumar, Puranam Satish, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, former DGP of AP K. Aravinda Rao, C.L. Rajam and representatives of Brahmin associations attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said he and his family had long association with the Brahmin community and it was for the first time in the country that he had got a community hall for Brahmins constructed in Siddipet in 1985, when he represented it as a legislator.

Stating that he had grown up in life with the blessings of Brahmins, he said he was well aware of the financial problems faced by them in non-‘muhurtham’ seasons.

The Chief Minister stated that the Brahmin Sadan would have a hostel in the same complex and scholarship would be given to Brahmin students for overseas studies. A nine-member ad hoc committee was announced on the occasion for overseeing the development of the Sadan.

The committee would comprise Suvarna Sulochana, Geetamurthy, T. Krishnamurthy, Rangarajan, Vyakaraan Nageswara Rao, K.R. Nandan, C.L. Rajam, A. Sivasankar and K.V. Ramanachary. It would also have I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, K. Aravinda Rao and Dhanwantari Kamalakar Sharma as special invitees.

Others who spoke at the meeting complimented the Telangana Government’s efforts at taking the State on the path of development, including the steps being taken for welfare of the Brahmin community.