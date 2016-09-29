Urges Central government to liberally assist the flood-hit Telugu States

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu requested the Central government to extend assistance to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which suffered huge losses due to the recent incessant rains.

Mr. Naidu called on Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Home), Arun Jaitley (Finance), and Radha Mohan Singh (Agriculture) at New Delhi on Wednesday and briefed them about the rain related havoc that resulted in heavy losses to the two States.

After the meeting, he said he had conducted an aerial survey of some parts of the flood-hit States on Tuesday and wanted the Ministries concerned to liberally assist the Telugu States in overcoming the losses, especially those related to damages to standing crop.

The Ministers, he said, had assured to depute central teams to the flood-hit areas of the two States as soon as reports were received from the respective governments. A high power committee headed by Mr. Rajnath Singh would take a view on the quantum of assistance to be extended to the Telugu States once the central teams submitted their reports on the extent of losses.

In the meantime, the governments of the two States could utilise the funds allocated under the disaster relief while the Centre would also ensure release from the National Disaster Relief Fund for taking up relief works, he said.