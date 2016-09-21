The Gopalpuram police arrested two persons on Tuesday for stealing and illegally selling a generator being used in the ongoing metro rail works. Ranjeet Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were working as security guards for L&T at Musheerabad and decided to steal a 35 KVA diesel generator installed near the Alpha Hotel, Bhoiguda. The duo hailing Uttar Pradesh and were watchmen for the L&T. They befriended one Mohammed Ghouse, a scrap businessman for the purpose. They engaged a DCM and Crane and committed the theft and sold it to out to Mohammed Ghouse.

Please Wait while comments are loading...