Weathermen have warned of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours that could bring the city to standstill yet again.

Several parts of the GHMC received over seven centimetres of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, which also lead to deaths of seven persons, including three children. India Meteorological Department warned of heavy rainfall in all districts of Telangana.

According to IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation that had formed over coastal Andhra Pradesh earlier this week had moved towards Telangana, providing rain. The system resulted in formation of cumulonimbus clouds that produced intense spell of rain.

The monsoon is expected to withdraw after September 20.