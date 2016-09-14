After incessant rain over the last two days heavy rainfall has been predicted over the next 24 hours in the city. Many places in Hyderabad received over 2 cm of rain, with Madhapur recording around 2.7 cm on Tuesday.

According India Meteorological Department, a well-marked low-pressure area had developed over west-central Bay of Bengal which caused rains on Tuesday in Telangana. This weather system had moved inwards and settled over coastal Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening, promising more rain on Wednesday.

Other parts of Telangana, predominantly Medak received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yeldurthi mandal in Medak, recorded about 11 cm of rain, the maximum for a Telangana mandal on Tuesday.