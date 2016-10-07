A Division Bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C. Praveen Kumar and Justice T. Sunil Choudary on Thursday made it clear that the court at this stage is not inclined to pass interim orders interdicting formation of districts in Telangana State covering Scheduled areas in Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad districts.

The Bench was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by Adivasi Sankshema Parishad.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners requested the special Vacation Bench of the court to take up the matter on urgent basis as it involves rights and privileges of tribes who are natives of Agency areas which have special protection under the Fifth Schedule of Constitution of India.

The main contention was that the State government does not have powers to deal with these areas.

The Governor and the President of India alone have the power as they are the protectors of tribals.

They said that the final notification is being issued next week.

The tribals will be deprived of everything guaranteed under the Constitution in these new revenue administrative units.

The Bench said that the cases are being adjourned to after Dasara vacation.

The courts will reopen on October 13, after Dasara vacation.

