A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao on Monday wanted the Telangana government to file detailed affidavit on how it would give the benefits of resettlement etc., to the project affected families when the government takes land under GO 123. The Bench was dealing with a batch of cases filed, questioning the constitutional validity of GO123. The Bench said the affidavit shall be filed by October 13 and the cases will be listed on October 17, after Dussehra vacation. The Bench said that it is adjudicating the petitions filed by farmers and land-less labourers together and will deal all the issues.