A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao wanted the Telangana Government to explain how the State Government could request the Union of India to delete the State of Telangana from the Purview of AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT) which leads to transfer of more than 8,670 cases of Telangana before the APAT, without consulting the High Court at all.

It was dealing with writ petitions filed questioning the notification issued by the Union of India at the instance of Telangana Government.

The APAT deals with service matters like promotion and appointments of State Government employees. The Telangana government contended that it has the right and power to ask for deletion of the State from the purview of APAT. The counsel appearing for the Central Government said that it had consented to the request made by the State Government.

The Bench said that the advice of High Court ought to have been taken before this process. The arguments will be heard on Thursday.

No stay on division

of districts

Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy of the Hyderabad High Court made it clear that at this stage, the court will not stay the process of district formation. He said that this final notification to be issued by the government will be subject to further orders of the court in the pending writ petition.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition by Avunoori Ramakanth Rao, advocate and president of Bar Association of Siricilla and four others sarpanches of gram panchayats in Illanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district. They challenged the GO issued in August. Their main contention was that the statutory Rule 4(1) of the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 1984, which mandates the government to display the preliminary notification in grama chavidis and the office of gram panchayats, was not followed.

The notification must have been issued under Rule 4(1) of the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 1984, and not under Section 3(5) of Telangana District (Formation) Act, 1974. The court asked the counsel for the government to file the counter affidavit and posted the case after Dasara vacations.

MBBS B category seats

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court wanted the authorities and the AP Private Medical Colleges Association to respond to the issue of permitting the students who have already taken admission in B category seats of MBBS course to opt for B-category seats in new medical colleges now.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao was dealing with writ plea of Himavarsha and another student. They said that 142 B category seats in newly recognised medical and dental colleges in AP are being filled on Thursday.

They complained that they are not being permitted to come for the counselling and compete for the seats in these colleges on the ground that they are already admitted in B category seats.

They said that they cannot be denied right to choose the better college before the admission closes by September 30.

The Bench wanted to know why the merit students cannot be permitted to appear for this phase of counselling. The case will be listed on Wednesday.