HC declines to issue orders on ISC

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad on Tuesday said that unless it was satisfied that the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) was a part of the Government or a statutory organisation, no orders could be passed regarding the holding of annual Indian Science Congress meetings in Osmania University.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Kirna Kumar Reddy and other research scholars. They alleged that wrong reports were submitted deliberately to ensure that the meetings were not held in OU. They sought a direction to the ISCA to conduct its meetings in Osmania University.

The bench adjourned the case to January 23 to decide the issue whether the ISCA was a government body or not. Then only further adjudication would be taken up.