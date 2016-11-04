A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal said that a person who is serving life sentence after being convicted by trial court and files appeal before the High Court is eligible to be enlarged on conditional bail if the appeal is not taken up for adjudication even after five years.

The bench was dealing with a case filed by Ranga Rao and eight others who were convicted by trial court. They were imposed punishment of imprisonment for life. They told the court that their appeal is not being taken up for hearing in High Court for a long time.

The Bench heard the senior counsel appearing in criminal cases and elicited the views of both Telangana and AP through the respective Public Prosecutors. The Bench framed guidelines to facilitate granting of bail while taking care to see that that the hardened criminals or person who are charged with heinous crimes do not get the undue benefit.

Not for all

The Bench said that for grant of bail in favour of persons convicted under murder cases should have good conduct in the jail as certified by the respective jail superintendents in both states of AP and Telangana. However convicts who are undergoing imprisonment for the offences relating to dacoity, murder for gain, kidnapping for ransom, killing of public servant and offences under the National Security Act and offences pertaining to Narcotic Drugs will not be considered for such interim bail even if they satisfy the criteria of completing more than five years of term and having good conduct.

The courts shall impose condition that the appellants on bail must be present before the court at the time of hearing of their criminal appeals and they must report before the respective police stations. The Bench hastened to add that the Bench hearing the bail applications may exercise its discretion.