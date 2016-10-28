Justice Sunil Chowdary of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday started hearing the final arguments in the case filed by AP Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu challenging order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) , Hyderabad, to act upon the fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Ramakrishna Reddy.

The ACB court had entertained application filed by the YSRCP leader and ordered registration of fresh FIR in vote-for-cash scam and called for a report. Mr Chandra Babu Naidu questioned the jurisdiction of the ACB court to order fresh FIR when the charge sheet was already filed in the case. In September first week another single judge had granted stay on all the further proceedings.

On Thursday afternoon the final arguments commenced. Siddarth Luthra, senior counsel appearing for Mr Naidu said the petitioner in the ACB court had asked for one prayer but the magistrate had gone beyond the petition filed before him and granted the impugned order. He said that a political rival was not entitled to file such a complaint. After hearing arguments for nearly two hours the judge said that the court would continue to hear the arguments on Tuesday.