Speculation over postings of senior IPS officers is not new but shifting of Telangana Intelligence chief B. Shivadhar Reddy has sparked off serious discussion among police personnel and other sections too.

The Intelligence chief is described as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Chief Minister and works in close proximity to him. Intelligence chiefs have always played a key role in assisting the Chief Minister in managing affairs and later, most got coveted posts including Hyderabad Police Commissioner or even DGP like H.J. Dora and K. Arvind Rao. Mr. Shivadhar Reddy had the distinction of being the Intelligence chief of Telangana since its inception with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly handpicking him for the key post for the new State. The mild-mannered but tough officer had not only lived up to the expectations of the political bosses but also helped the State earn laurels from the Centre – be it for the innovative policing initiatives or careful handling of youngsters getting lured to terror outfits like Islamic State (IS) and crackdown on terror operatives. Even in handling the biggest controversy having political ramifications like the ‘cash-for-vote case’ which had put Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a spot, his functioning had earned him praise from the police top brass and the political bosses. “But, his shifting to a non-focal post of IGP (Personnel) triggered rumours of his being sidelined,” a police officer, seeking anonymity, admitted. “It is purely for personal reasons as he wanted a posting with a relaxed work atmosphere and had made the transfer request four months ago. Of course, the timing coming in the backdrop of gangster Nayeemuddin’s killing led to speculation,” they maintained. Mr. Reddy was “physically exhausted” having continuously worked in key postings and wanted to spend time with his family, they explained. For IGP Naveen Chand, who was appointed Cyberabad-West Commissioner, just 3 months ago and had replaced Mr. Reddy, the posting is definitely an elevation.