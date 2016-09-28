Telangana Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao dashed a letter to Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati on Tuesday night bringing it her notice that Andhra Pradesh has drawn 5.05 TMC ft water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator located on the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir by recording only 1.83 TMC ft officially from September 16 to 27. He requested the Union Minister to direct the authorities concerned, including those of the Krishna River Management Board, to take necessary action for constituting joint teams of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and KRMB officials for recording necessary measurement of water drawl from Pothireddypadu without further loss of time and to ensure proper accounting of water between the two States.

