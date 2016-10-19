Setting the agenda:Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari holding a review meeting with Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of State universities at the office of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, at Masab Tank on Tuesday.- Photo: Nagara Gopal

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari suggests V-Cs to have think-tanks to discuss with them the ways to strengthen universities

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said groupism among faculty has hit the varsities hard and Vice-Chancellors in some universities were seen supporting certain groups of teachers and students.

The V-Cs are expected to take the entire university along with them rather than a group of teachers or students, he said, addressing the Vice-Chancellors at a meeting held at the office of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The Minister was also harsh on some earlier Vice-Chancellors stating that appointments were made in blatant violation of norms, even for non-existent posts, using the outsourcing option to such an extent that the government cannot remove them. “If we do so, they will agitate tarnishing the government’s image.”

Mr. Srihari asked the V-Cs to have a think-tank to discuss with them the ways to strengthen the universities and improve quality.

“We want our varsities to be among the best in the country and world and the new V-Cs should design programmes in that direction,” he said.