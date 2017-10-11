Green tag to Secunderabad railway station

more-in

Secunderabad Railway Station has earned the distinction of being the first Railway Station to be certified as ‘Green Railway Station’ by the Indian Green Building Council – Confederation of Industry (IGBC-CII).

The Station has bagged the coveted Silver Rating in the category, a statement from South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday. The Certification is valid for a period of three years.

Chairman Tai Lee Siang and Chief Executive Officer of World Green Building Council Terri Wills presented the Shield, Plaque and Certification of the honour to the officials of Secunderabad Division during the Green Building Congress-2017 held at Jaipur on October 5.

Achievement

SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav appreciated the officials involved in attaining the achievement.

Secunderabad station holds a total area of 13.34 acres and there are 408 different species of trees available in the station area while 500 Kwp Solar Plant has been installed which generates 2500 units of power per day, accounting for 37 % of energy requirements saving ₹ 72.92 lakh annually.