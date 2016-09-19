Selected teachers from identified government schools in Hyderabad will be mentored on a regular basis to help them teach English and mathematics to young children as a part of the India Literacy Project (ILP) in partnership with ECHO India.

The teachers will be mentored in the school premises through teleconferencing twice a month — two sessions each for reading and mathematics. The programme also proposes to evaluate the skill level of students both at the start and at the end to evaluate the impact of the project. The programme will be held from October 2016 to March 2017.

Teachers from Kokapet UPS, Kothaguda MPPS, CNN Tanda MPPS, Keshavnagar MPPS, Anjaiahnagar MPPS, Ambedkar Nagar MPPS, Madinaguda UPS, Nallagandla MPPS, Gowlidoddi UPS, and Madhapur MPPS — all situated in and around Hyderabad — will be trained under the programme.

A similar programme is being held for government teachers in Visakhapatnam.

Manmohan Jain, chairman, Board of Trustees of the ILP, said that the ILP will provide the necessary infrastructure such as laptop with webcams and broadband connection in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam for Project ECHO. “We plan to scale up the program to all the government schools across the States upon the success of this programme,” he said.

ECHO India has already tested the model in a pilot project involving 15 schools, facilitated by Venkatesh Trust, Gurugram, and has seen a tremendous positive response and some significant outcome, a statement from the ILP said.