The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned the lack of seriousness of the State government in enumerating the losses sustained by the farmers, first due to lack of rains and later due to heavy rainfall.

“It is shocking that no report on village-wise and farmer-wise losses has been prepared by the State government. We were told by the district administration that the government has only asked them to conduct preliminary estimate of losses,” he said, after interacting with the affected farmers in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday.

Due to faulty enumeration, the government is not in a position to seek required assistance from the Centre and other agencies.

He said beans, jowar, cotton, paddy, and castor crops were destroyed on lakhs of acres due to heavy rains.