Its intention is to benefit contractors, says Chairman of Forum for Utilisation of Godavari Waters

Chairman of the Forum for Utilisation of Godavari Waters, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, has alleged that the Telangana government has not been demanding national status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project only to benefit the contractors and swindle public money.

He observed that the government was of the belief that the Centre would not consider the national project status to Kaleshwaram since it needed many clearances and permissions. Also the redesigned project with several huge reservoirs would not conform to the guidelines to be qualified as a national project.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said by not pressing for the national project status to Kaleshwaram, the State government would burden the people heavily as the project is estimated to cost Rs. 83,000 crore. The Centre would bear 90 per cent of the project cost, about Rs. 75,000 crore, if Kaleshwaram was taken up as a national project, he said, alleging that the government’s intentions of not seeking national status to the project were evident even during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gajwel last month, where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had spoken only for 30 seconds on the issue against three hours given for his presentation in the Assembly. Stating that Advisor to Government R. Vidyasagar Rao had himself gone on record in the past that 70 per cent of the redesigned Kaleshwaram project would be same as that of previous Pranahita-Chevella project and it would undergo changes of only about 30 per cent, Mr. Shashidhar Reddy sought to know what was stopping the government from demanding national project status. He pointed out that a large number of reservoirs with storage capacity of over 160 tmc ft planned in the redesigned project were unnecessary and making it unviable to be a national project.

“We won’t allow such wasteful expenditure planned in the name of reservoirs that are not required, at any cost. There’s no scientific basis to the redesigned aspects of the Kaleshwaram and the changes were made as per the whims and fancies of the Chief Minister. There are several examples of major lift irrigation projects without any storage facility in the country and outside,” Mr. Shashidhar Reddy, former Vice-Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, said.

Further, he questioned the State government’s concerns over submergence of about 1,800 acres land in Maharashtra if Tummidihatti barrage was constructed at a height of 152 metres, when it was acquiring one-lakh acres for the redesigned version.

