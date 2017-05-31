Govt may transfer land scam case to CID

more-in

The Telangana government is likely to transfer the land scam case involving 693 acres of land in Miyapur to the Crime Investigation Department.

While the Anti-Corruption Bureau was instructed to probe the corrupt practices of the Stamps and Registration department, the CID officials had been told orally to take over investigation of the case. “Looks like a top government official, who held key posts in the united Andhra Pradesh government, was a close relative of the kingpin in the scam,” a police officer said.

The Balanagar police on Wednesday arrested Balanagar Sub-Registrar Yousuf for allegedly allowing registration of a huge tract of land with forged documents. The ACB officials inspected his office and seized several documents. Meanwhile, the Madhapur zonal police of Cyberabad have prepared an action plan on the investigation of the case.