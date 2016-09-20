The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has charged the TRS Government with ignoring development of basic civic amenities in the city, causing severe hardships to the people, during rainy season.

The TDP alleged that the Government failed to fulfil its promise of converting Hyderabad into a city of international standards. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao assured seven months ago that the city would get a facelift within hundred days, but there was no progress on that front so far, it pointed out.

Leaders and cadre of the TDPled by its working president A. Revanth Reddy registered protest against the Government’s “indifferent attitude” by symbolically planting saplings in the potholes on the Srinagar Colony road on Monday. The police, however, took them into custody when they tried to stage a demonstration.