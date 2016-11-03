Officials asked to prepare proposals for new districts under Central schemes

After reorganisation of districts, the Telangana government has now trained its sight on consolidating infrastructure and administrative facilities and staff in the new districts.

Another priority is to explore potential for seeking Centrally-sponsored schemes with district as the unit and use funds for improving the human development index in the new districts.

With this agenda, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma held a meeting with the secretaries of all the departments at the Secretariat on Wednesday and directed the officials to prepare district-wise proposals if there was any scope for seeking Centrally-sponsored schemes and submit them to the respective Central government departments and forward the copies to the Finance Department.

The Chief Secretary also took stock of the Collectorates in the new districts, construction of Revenue Divisional Offices, offices of Tehsildars, IT related issues, connectivity issues, allocation of staff, availability of offices, details of staff working in schedule IX and X institutions among others.

Allocating tasks to various departments, Mr. Rajiv Sharma directed the Planning Department to prepare district-wise fact file, population statistics and submit to the Central departments.

Medical and Health Department officials pointed out that the new districts could get funds under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kendras to set up centres in the new districts. Proposals worth Rs. 484 crore under various schemes were prepared for consideration of the Centre. The Education Department officials proposed Kasturiba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in 105 rural mandals, 18 Central educational institutions, 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, 21 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) for the new districts.

The officials of Panchayat Raj Department said under the 14th Finance Commission, grants were directly released to gram panchayats and there was no district-wise allocation.

Other department officials explained the proposals for eco-clubs (Forest Department), funds for roads and buildings in the Left-wing extremism-affected areas, child protection units under Woman and Child Development Department, setting up of National Informatics Centres (NIC) in the districts through IT Department and appointment of District Information Officers.