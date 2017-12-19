Govt. criticised for arresting Manda Krishna

more-in

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led government for arresting MRPS leader Manda Krishna and said the arrest reflected its attitude towards the Madiga community.

TDP politburo member M. Narsimhulu said the government passed a Bill endorsing categorisation of Scheduled Castes three years ago, but the Chief Minister had never pursued the issue with the Central government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the government claimed that it was in support of categorisation, no step had been initiated so far to get the Centre’s endorsement on the subject.

“Categorisation is a crucial issue concerning the future of 59 sub-castes in the Scheduled Castes, but the government lacked commitment to implement it,” he said. Condemning the arrest of Mr. Manda Krishna, he questioned the need for arresting the Madiga leader for convening a meeting to commemorate the death of women activist. “Even if the government preferred to arrest him, he should have been released later. Where is the need for producing him in the court and sending him to prison?” he asked. The Madiga community was not given representation in the State Cabinet and the government would pay the price for neglecting the community in the coming days.

Mr. Narsimhulu also criticised the government for not making a mention of TDP founder and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao during the World Telugu Conference. “The Chief Minister has insulted the Telugu speaking people by not remembering NTR’s contributions to Telugu language,” he said. He found fault with the government for not inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who was representing another Telugu State to the conference.