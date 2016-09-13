The TPCC on Monday sought the Governor’s intervention to make Government ‘desist’ from its ‘forcible land acquisition’ for various projects in the State.

“The TRS is destroying the livelihood of farmers, tenant farmers, agriculture labour and artisans by suppressing their Fundamental Rights. Instead of being a custodian of the Constitution, the TRS Government is violating Constitutional provisions making people vulnerable and endangering their survival,” said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in his memorandum to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan. He appealed to the Governor for directions to the State Government to immediately lift Section 144 in the project-affected villages and withdraw ‘false cases’ on locals. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Government was acquiring lakhs of acres of land in the name of different development projects, displacing those dependent on the village economy. He told presspersons later that the Governor had assured that he would seek an explanation from Government and the police too, on the issues raised by the Congress.

The delegation comprised among others, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir, MLA T. Jeevan Reddy and senior leaders Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Damodar Rajanarasimha, and Mallu Ravi. “A sizeable population belongs to the SCs and STs. While development is needed, it is the fundamental responsibility of Government to protect the basic rights of people who are affected due to these projects. ,” he said.