Government to install bronze statues of CiNaRe

more-in

Chief ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana) and N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) on Tuesday visited the family residence of poet and lyricist C. Narayana Reddy and paid their respects.

Mr. Rao described Narayana Reddy as a man who brought respect and glamour to lyricists in the film fraternity. Mr. Naidu said the decades that Narayana Reddy had been in the film industry were a golden era for the film industry as well as Telugu literature on the whole.

Day two of the demise of poet C. Narayana Reddy saw a host of people from different walks of life visiting the family residence and paying their respects to the legendary poet and lyricist who strove to promote chaste Telugu.

Mr. Rao said the Telangana Government would honour the poet by installing his bronze statues on Hussainsagar Tank Bund here, Karimnagar and also the late poet’s native village Hanumajipeta in Rajanna Sircilla district. The Government would consider naming an institution or a university after the late poet and writer, he announced.

Towering personality

He said CiNaRe, as he was popular, was a towering personality and his contribution to Telugu literature was vast. The Telangana Government would also release ₹10 lakh to the Saraswatha Parishad with which CiNaRe was closely associated.

Mr. Rao called upon people to participate in the final procession of CiNaRe in large numbers. to pay a fitting tribute to him. He said Narayana Reddy was a proud son of Telangana and an icon for all Telugu people who wish to own him irrespective of his roots.

State honours

The Chief Minister directed the administration to conduct the funeral with State honours. The TSRTC arranged special buses from each of the new district headquarters towns to Hyderabad for those who wished to attend the funeral that would take place here on Wednesday and also ferry them back.

Those who would represent the Government at the funeral on Wednesday include Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Sahitya Academy Chairman Nandhini Sidda Reddy and Director-Culture Mamidi Harikrishna.

Long association

Mr. Naidu recalled his decades of association with the poet and said he had seen the relationship between the poet and N.T. Rama Rao, adding that the Telugu Desam founder considered him a family member.

Mr. Naidu also pointed out that the poet had participated in several training classes for legislators on communication skills and use of Telugu and added that he was privileged to have recommended CiNaRe’s name for the Rajya Sabha and made him Chairman of the AP State Cultural Council.

Meanwhile, former member of Parliament V. Hanumantha Rao (Congress) wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to announce the formation of a State-level Sahitya Akademi in the name of CiNaRe.